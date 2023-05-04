RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in vehicles crashing into the shoulder and median of Interstate 95, causing delays for Richmond drivers.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, and is located on I-95 North near the Maury Street exit.

At one point, VDOT reported that all northbound lanes had been closed. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., however, VDOT reported that al lanes had been reopened.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.