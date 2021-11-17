Venture Richmond cuts ribbon on new parklet in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Venture Richmond cut the ribbon on the city’s first custom-designed public parklet Wednesday afternoon.

The new parklet sits in front of Gallery 5 and ART 180 in Jackson Ward. It was designed by Walter Parks Architects to be used as a safe space for participants in youth programming to gather before and after classes.

“The pandemic has taught us that safe and welcoming outdoor space is more important than ever,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the many people who dedicated their time and talents to make this possible. It will be an enduring community asset and a model for future endeavors.”

The area also features a mural by local artist Chris Visions. It references the history of Jackson Ward, and is based on the Sankofa, an Andikra symbol from Ghana that means “to go back and retrieve/get.”

“This mural embodies public art in every sense: created by a local artist, painted by local young people and marking space for local gatherings,” said Susan Glasser, Secretary of the Richmond Public Art Commission. “The Public Art Commission is proud to have supported this effort and looks forward to continuing our work to empower the making of art for all.”