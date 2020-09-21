Venture Richmond withdraws application for Black Live Matters mural

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Venture Richmond tells 8News they have rescinded their application with the City of Richmond for a temporary Black Lives Matter street mural on East Grace Street. Venture Richmond Deputy Executive Editor Anedra Bourne says while they were eager to use this mural to support the work that social justice initiatives have done they are deciding to shift their resources to other areas.

Venture Richmond cites the length of the process and the many stipulations attached to creating the mural as the reason for moving their focus to different projects.

“We remain eager to carry forth work in the community that supports downtown businesses – especially small businesses – affected by COVID and by a few of the social justice demonstrations,” Bourne said.

Bourne says the organization’s top priority right now is to encourage people to come downtown and further patronize local businesses.

