A Priority Mail package is seen at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond neighborhood is on edge after their mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Limerick Drive, just off Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond’s Southside, around 3:30 p.m. on July 7. The Richmond Police Department shared limited details about what was stolen, but confirmed no suspects are in custody.

While police did not release a description of the suspect, 8News spoke with several neighbors, who captured a maroon-colored Dodge speeding from the area shortly after the crime. Those neighbors, who described the community as “tight knit,” said the car was unfamiliar.

“There’s no reason for cars to come down here. It’s a dead end, a culdesac,” one neighbor said. “I thought it was a very brazen crime… in the middle of the day? I mean somebody had to really be desperate to do something like that.”

Richmond Police said this is the city’s first mail carrier robbery so far in 2023. However, reports show it’s a growing trend across the country. Robberies of postal carriers have surged, increasing 78% to nearly 500 in 2022, according to data provided by U.S. Postal Inspection Service to The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act.

The National Association of Letter Carriers released a statement in May, saying they are “outraged and angered by the assaults, armed robberies and even murders that America’s letter carriers increasingly face as they deliver the mail. These attacks are completely unacceptable.”

Neighbors said they’ve spoken to the mailman since the crime and said he appeared shaken up.

“I said ‘We were worried about you and we just want you to take care of yourself.’ He seemed appreciative but he was very guarded, rightfully so,” one neighbor said. “I’m not even sure I’d go back to work if that was me.”

Police are warning that the robbery or assault of a U.S. Postal worker during their duties is a federal offense. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912.