CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A veteran firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department reportedly died after a car crash in Chesterfield County.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, state troopers were called to I-95 South near the Woods Edge Road exit for a reported single-vehicle crash.
According to police, a 2003 Subaru sedan was driving down I-95 when it ran off the road to the right and collided with roadside bushes.
The driver — identified as 49-year-old Rodney Jermaine Coles of Petersburg — was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Coles was wearing his seatbelt, according to police.
According to the Richmond Fire Department, Coles had been a firefighter with the agency for nearly 15 years — with today marking his 15-year anniversary. A spokesperson said Coles’ death was the result of a sudden medical emergency.
“During times like this, it is good to reflect upon the positive contributions that Rodney Coles made to the community where he served as a firefighter since August 4, 2008,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a memo to the department. “One way that we may honor our brother firefighter is by keeping his family in mind.”
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.