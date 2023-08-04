CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A veteran firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department reportedly died after a car crash in Chesterfield County.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, state troopers were called to I-95 South near the Woods Edge Road exit for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2003 Subaru sedan was driving down I-95 when it ran off the road to the right and collided with roadside bushes.

The driver — identified as 49-year-old Rodney Jermaine Coles of Petersburg — was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Coles was wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

Rodney Coles of the Richmond Fire Department. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, Coles had been a firefighter with the agency for nearly 15 years — with today marking his 15-year anniversary. A spokesperson said Coles’ death was the result of a sudden medical emergency.

“During times like this, it is good to reflect upon the positive contributions that Rodney Coles made to the community where he served as a firefighter since August 4, 2008,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a memo to the department. “One way that we may honor our brother firefighter is by keeping his family in mind.”

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.