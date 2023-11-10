RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Veteran’s Services (DVS) held a Veteran’s Day ceremony in Richmond to memorialize and appreciate United States troops on Friday.

The Commonwealth Veteran’s Day Ceremony, hosted by DVS, took place on Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. The event was hosted by the Virginia War Memorial, located at 621 S. Belvidere St.

Active-duty service members, veterans, friends and families gather at the Commonwealth Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. to honor those who served the country. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The ceremony was open to everyone and honored all who have served the U.S. armed forces.

A second ceremony was held simultaneously with another Veteran’s Day ceremony in Virginia Beach.

“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year one in Virginia`s capital and one in Hampton Roads gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”