RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond region is home to many veterans and active military members, as well as their families. Those veterans and families, and others across Virginia, observed Memorial Day by remembering and honoring the sacrifice of those who serve and have served in the armed forces.

The Virginia War Memorial on Belvidere Street in Richmond hosted its 67th annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Governor Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker, addressing hundreds of people who showed up for the event.

“Our best days are ahead of us because of the heroes that we remember today,” said Youngkin during his speech.

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8NewsPhoto: Forrest Shelor, 8News

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News

Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News

John Doorman, a Vietnam War veteran and native of Richmond, said he has attended this event for the last 50 years.

“The military is 24/7. I mean, we work around the clock all the time, and to honor the previous polling is a great honor yourself,” said Doorman. “To come back here and see all the flags up in the morning, you know, it just it just brings tears to me.”

Other Richmond-area residents celebrated the holiday by taking a vacation during the log weekend. Travelers landing at Richmond International Airport had unique stories about how they honored military members on Memorial Day.

“It’s all about remembering the people in the armed forces who lost their lives like protecting our country,” said Augene Park, who was traveling. “And like, remembering what they did as well as their lives outside of their service.”

Brianna Cappelli, who was at the airport to pick up family, said she has many relatives who are veterans or are actively serving.

“My brother is a Marine. And my dad was a Marine. Also, my grandfather was in the Navy. So yeah, we definitely appreciate everyone in the service,” said Cappelli.

More information about upcoming events at the Virginia War Memorial can be found on their website.