RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Kamala Harris has landed Richmond to visit Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott’s Addition in honor of National Small Business Week.

Babylon specializes in sustainable indoor farming, and company’s cofounders made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2022.

Vice President Harris is expected to deliver remarks later in the afternoon, which will focus on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small business.

The owner of Babylon will speak as well.

After her visit in Richmond, the Vice President will to head to Maryland.

Follow along with 8News as we keep up with the Vice President Harris’s day in Richmond:

4 p.m.

Vice President Harris and her motorcade arrives at Babylon Mirco-Farms.

3:30 p.m.

Vice President Harris greets Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

3 p.m.

Air Force Two touches down at the Richmond International Airport.