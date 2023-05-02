RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond will have a very special guest this week — the vice president herself.

On Thursday, May 4, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Richmond in honor of Small Business Week.

During her visit, Harris will deliver remarks and tour a local business to hear directly from the owner and employees on how they have benefitted from the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in small businesses.

On Monday, President Joe Biden kicked off Small Business Week by delivering remarks at the White House and releasing a report on the Administration’s support towards American businesses.