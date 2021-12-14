Victim identified after death investigation outside convenience store on Commerce Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who died with gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store in Richmond on Monday night.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Orlando Shaw, of Chesterfield.

At 7:38 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Road for the report of a person shot.

Officers located Shaw on the scene with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been at Commerce Market & Deli during the time of the shooting or anyone with information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.