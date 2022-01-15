Victim identified, arrest made after Richmond’s first confirmed homicide of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Richmond Police have identified the victim in Richmond’s first confirmed homicide from Friday, January 14.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street around 1:17 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 36-year-old Rupert Haughton of Richmond unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Haughton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they arrested 27-year-old Zakell Johnson of Richmond, and have charged him with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-553.