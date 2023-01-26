RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was killed in a shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond earlier this week.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were called to the 3400 block of Maury Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified by police as 56-year-old Tegene Birke of Richmond — lying unresponsive in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Birke was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

he Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

There are no details available regarding a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective P. Ripley with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-0423.