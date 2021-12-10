Victim identified in Clarkson Road investigation

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road at 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 6, for a report of a person down.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the man who was found dead at Clarkson Road on Monday.

RPD announced that the victim was 64-year-old Raul Morales of Richmond.

Morales was found unresponsive with apparent head injuries around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is still determining the cause and manner of death. RPD asks anyone with information about Morales’s death to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events