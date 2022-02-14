Victim identified in Richmond Creighton Court homicide, suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of Friday night’s homicide in Creighton Court.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Mitchell Cobb of Richmond.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bunche Place for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and located Cobb outside of an apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

30-year-old Jamal Malmberg. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives teamed up with Henrico Police Department and arrested 30-year-old Jamal Malmberg of North Chesterfield.

Malmberg has been charged with murder and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.