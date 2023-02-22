RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that occurred in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Richmond’s Northside.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 41-year-old Marcus Craddock of Richmond — down and unresponsive inside his residence. According to police, he had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.