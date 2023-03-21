RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man killed in a shooting in the Walmsley area on Saturday afternoon has now been identified by the Richmond Police Department.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Richmond — with an apparent gunshot wound. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.

This isn’t the first time a deadly shooting as occurred in this area. Exactly one year prior to this incident, a victim identified as 20-year-old Tremawn Carrington was shot and killed on the exact same block of Walmsley Boulevard on March 18, 2022.