RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity a man who was killed in a shooting in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Moore Street at around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of a person down. When they got there, they found 32-year-old Eric Barbour of Richmond unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Barbour was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.