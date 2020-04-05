Victim identified in Richmond deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the victim of Saturday’s homicide as Angela Rector.

The 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound after police responded to a shooting at P Street in Richmond at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

She was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Medical examiners will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

