RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in one victim being hospitalized.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 28, officers were called to the 1400 block of Minefee Street for a reported shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Upon their arrival, officers entered a residence to find a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.