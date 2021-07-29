Victim of hit and run is speaking out about bike safety laws; VCU police need help identifying driver

Chad Krouse said he was heading home from the office Tuesday when the driver of an SUV crashed into his bike at West Franklin and Adams Streets.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— A bicyclist hurt in a hit and run accident in Richmond this week is speaking out for drivers to pay more attention to the state’s bike safety laws.

Chad Krouse said he was heading home from the office Tuesday when the driver of an SUV crashed into his bike at West Franklin and Adams Streets. Police said security footage nearby caught someone in a gray or silver Nissan Rouge with the model years 2008-2013 leaving the scene midday.

“The car turned right into me, plowed me down face first,” Krouse said.

The fall left wounds on Chad Krouse’s face. He told 8News it also damaged the front of his helmet and he finally looked at the harm done to his 80’s vintage bike for the first time Thursday.

He said he was traveling in the bike lane on West Franklin street. The driver made a left turn at the intersection near North Adams Street, hitting and Krouse and throwing him off the bike.

“Clearly this helmet saved my life and the car took off after that,” he said. “It was an extremely scary experience.”

Krouse said the only thought in his mind during the incident was making it back home to his family.

“A near-death experience will wake you up and help frame what are the priorities and what’s important in life and not to take simple things for granted,” said Krouse.

Earlier this month, Virginia state leaders passed two pieces of legislation impacting bicyclists and drivers.

Drivers could receive a citation and a fine if they do not change lanes when passing a bicyclist unless the lane is exceptionally wide. Up to two bicyclists can continue riding side by side even if a vehicle is trying to pass.

Krouse is using his accident to advocate for more bike safety initiatives in Richmond.

“I would think where Richmond is right now really embracing cycling within the community, that something like this shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the SUV. They ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact VCU police.