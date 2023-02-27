RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was shot and killed in an alleyway near West Broad Street in Richmond has been identified by police.

The Richmond Police Department said 24-year-old Balewa Hendy, of Richmond, was found down and unresponsive in an alley near the 200 block of West Broad Street around 11:03 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. Officers determined Hendy had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

In initial reports, police said an altercation in the area resulted in the shooting.

Man killed in West Broad Street shooting on Monday, Feb. 20 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

Man killed in West Broad Street shooting on Monday, Feb. 20 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

Man killed in West Broad Street shooting on Monday, Feb. 20 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

Man killed in West Broad Street shooting on Monday, Feb. 20 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

Police will continue to investigate the incident, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.