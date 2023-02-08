RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers in the area heard gunfire and immediately responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

According to police, the officers arrived and found one man — now identified as 25-year-old Terry Brown, Jr., of Richmond — with a gunshot wound. Brown was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Around the same time, a second man — now identified as 30-year-old Tyreese Robinson of Richmond — arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Both men reportedly died from their injuries at the hospital.

“Detectives have determined Brown, Jr. shot Robinson, making Robinson the third homicide victim in Richmond in 2023,” a release from a spokesperson with the department reads. “Immediately after Robinson was shot, Brown Jr. was shot and individuals who were present fled the area.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate these shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878.