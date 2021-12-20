Victims of deadly I-95 crash identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victims of a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person on I-95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said at around 2 a.m., a 2021 Nissan Sentra was driving south on I-95 in Richmond when it hit the jersey wall on the left side of the road and came to a stop in the left lane.

While the driver was getting out of the car, it was hit from behind, throwing him into the road where he was hit by another vehicle and killed.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as Belmir Alic, 22, of Henrico.

The driver who hit Alic’s car has been identified as Zaina Farris, 22, of Richmond. Farris, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured but has not been identified.

Virginia State Police are still investigating this incident.