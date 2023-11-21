RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside a bar in Richmond’s Fan district Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, officers from the Richmond Police Department were called to District 5 on West Main Street. Inside the restaurant, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting; however, witnesses tell 8News that the situation started as a fight at the bar. Moments later, those witnesses said a man pulled out a gun and fired around five gunshots before running off.

One woman said she ran to the bathroom to hide.

Video captured the moments following the shooting. In it, you can see clothes scattered around the bar.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.