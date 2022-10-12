RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department have released a new video of the man suspected of killing Xavier Brown, a 23-year-old man shot to death in Shockoe Bottom in May.

Brown was gunned down around 2 a.m. on May 21 just feet away from his parked car after working a catering event near Richmond’s Main Street Station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The newest video released by the Richmond Police Department shows who police believe to be the suspect in Brown’s homicide, alongside a group of friends, all located near the scene the night of Brown’s killing.

Friend group of suspect believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Suspect believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown at bottom of photo, with friend group behind. (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Friend group of suspect believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Suspect believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

The family of Brown has offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of Brown’s killer.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.

RELATED COVERAGE: