Video of heated exchange between man, VCU students goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A confrontation between a man and a group of Virginia Commonwealth University students is going viral, garnering more than 2 million views on Twitter and nearly 18,000 retweets.

In the video obtained by 8News, a group of students confronts a man speaking on a public sidewalk. A sign in the video displays the question ‘What would you do?’ while the words “Hitler,” “slavery,” “abortion,” and “god” are visible.

vcu needs to get this racist out of here pic.twitter.com/dSFOO5Pz47 — ro✨🇱🇷 (@rochhhellle) February 26, 2020

8News learned from the woman shooting the video that the man was allegedly making racist comments.

VCU Police told 8News officers were dispatched after the man who was confronted by the students complained about them knocking over his sign. Police did not believe there was enough of an issue to move forward.

No charges are pending at this time, VCU Police adds.

8News is working on getting in contact with the man in the video. Stay with 8News for updates.

