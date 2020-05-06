VIDEO: RACC throws piñata party for shelter dogs on Cinco de Mayo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control got in on the Cinco de Mayo fun Tuesday.
The open admission animal shelter threw a piñata party for the dogs and judging by the video, it was pur-fect!
While the shelter remains closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, virtual adoptions are still available. Interested in a fur-ever friend? Click here for more information.
