VIDEO: RACC throws piñata party for shelter dogs on Cinco de Mayo

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control got in on the Cinco de Mayo fun Tuesday.

The open admission animal shelter threw a piñata party for the dogs and judging by the video, it was pur-fect!

While the shelter remains closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, virtual adoptions are still available. Interested in a fur-ever friend? Click here for more information.

