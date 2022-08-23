RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters had a very different kind of emergency call over the weekend.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, firefighters of Engine 17’s A shift responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue in Swansboro. The issue? A kitten had reportedly gotten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.

The firefighters reportedly had to remove several panels in order for a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to retrieve the cat. Video shared by the department captures the moment the kitten was freed.

The cat was turned over to the owner of the vehicle soon after and the firefighters returned to service just before 2:45 p.m. — 18 minutes after their arrival.

“Every call is different for our firefighters,” a Facebook post from RFD reads. “But we’re glad this one had a pawsitive ending.”