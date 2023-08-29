RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News obtained video of the Huguenot High School fight that injured a staff member and forced students into a lock and teach Monday.

That video shows at least one student getting slammed into a brick wall, followed by a security guard getting punched in the chest.

According to school leaders, the fight began as a result of social media posts; however, it’s unclear what exactly those posts entailed.

“It was so bad. The security officers, they couldn’t contain it or control it. They had a hard time getting the situation under control,” said one Huguenot mother, who did not want to be identified. “It was shocking. It was almost riot-like.”

That mother said one of her daughters is a freshman at the school, while another of her daughters graduated from Huguenot in June. She said her family was at the Altria Theater when gunshots erupted, killing two people and injured several others.

The mother questioned what school leaders are doing to ensure students remain safe.

“It’s not fair to the kids, they cant enjoy their years in high school,” she said. “What protective measures will they put in place to ensure the safety of our children?”

In an interview, Superintendent Jason Kamras acknowledged the concern from parents about the video, but said Huguenot is safe.

“I was horrified by the video and it’s unacceptable. My message to parents is that, of course, we take this extremely seriously. There are consequences for actions like this and that process is already underway,” Kamras said.

When asked what could be leading to the violence, Kamras said oftentimes, neighborhood issues spill into school. However, he said the school is equipped with care and safety associates, school resource officers and mental health workers. Kamras added that every student and bag is searched at the beginning of the day.

After being asked if the Superintendent believed more security officers or police are necessary, Kamras responded: “It’s a balance. We don’t want our schools to feel like prisons or policed.”

Monday’s lock and teach marked the second Huguenot incident since the beginning of the school year. On Friday, school officials cancelled the high school’s football game against Thomas Jefferson after social media threats circulated online.

Officials have not revealed what the threats were, but said they were ‘real.’

“I’ll be honest, I hate social media. The impact it has had on our kids has been horrific, so my message for parents, look at what they’re [students] are sending and sharing and if you see something concerning let us know.”

As for the remainder of the season, Kamras said safety is the priority.

“I can’t control social media, so I cant promise there wont be another fire storm that leads to a cancellation. If we have to play without spectators… that’s what we have to do. if we have to cancel…that’s what we’ll do, but our first priority is safety.”