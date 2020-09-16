VIDEO: Suspect pretends to help unresponsive man on GRTC bus — then robs him

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a 20-year-old is wanted for robbing a man who suffered a medical emergency while riding a GRTC bus last week.

Police said they responded to a report of a person down on a GRTC bus on Thursday, September 10 near N. 1st Street and E. Federal Street. When they arrived they found a man unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, everyone aboard the bus except the driver and the suspect, 20-year-old Damontea Chappell, exited the bus after the 911 call.

“The suspect acted as though he wanted to stay on and help the victim,” Richmond Police said. “The suspect then checks the victim’s pockets and steals cash from the victim’s wallet.”

GRTC Spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace told 8News the bus driver followed protocol — he hit the emergency button to initiate an emergency response and parked the bus. The driver then evacuated the bus and continued emergency communications.

“One of the “helpers” (the suspect) offers to remain with the victim so he isn’t alone while the Operator steps off the bus to continue emergency communications. Operator believes the victim won’t be on the bus alone and leaves the suspect with the victim, believing the suspect is acting humanely to stay with the victim.” Carrie Rose Pace, GRTC Director of Communications



Rose Pace said after reviewing security footage of the incident they saw that the suspect had lied and robbed the victim.

Chappell is wanted for petit larceny.

GRTC is assisting RPD with this investigation.