RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still looking into a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 64 that shut down several lanes Wednesday evening and left one car on top of another vehicle.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, at 4:40 p.m. on June 29, law enforcement responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-64 west near mile marker 191, at the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond.

Police said a 2011 black Nissan Versa landed on top of a 2008 Infiniti G35, after a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer stopped in the right lane due to traffic. The Nissan Versa swerved to miss the traffic, and slowed down in front of it before striking the Infiniti, according the police’s statement.

A video sent to 8News by a viewer showed one car landing on the hood of a second vehicle. Both vehicles were close to the edge of the bridge.

Police said all drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts and no one was transported to the hospital from the crash.