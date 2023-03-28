RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans of the Vietnam War will be honored at the Virginia War Memorial this Wednesday during a special celebration.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an annual day meant to honor the Americans who served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.

Richmond’s Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration will be held at the Virginia War Memorial, located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

March 29, 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of U.S. troops leaving South Vietnam in 1973. In honor of this special anniversary, Wednesday’s celebration will include a special tour of the War Memorial’s newest exhibit, “Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.” This exhibition documents the lives of Virginia’s Vietnam Veterans, both when they served and in present day.

The evening will also feature a discussion and book signing with Barbara Powers Wyatt, the author and editor of “We Came Home: The Firsthand Stories of Vietnam POWs.”

Craig Crenshaw, the Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Daniel Gade, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and invited veterans and special guests will also be in attendance on Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register online prior to the event.

Free parking in available in the surface lot and parking deck at the memorial.