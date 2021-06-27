Vigil for victim of last week’s fatal shooting in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends gathered today to remember DaVonta McLaurin, one of the victims of last week’s quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom.

McLaurin was a 24-year-old father of three, according to his mother, Nitisha Gray. She said her son was visiting Shockoe Bottom with his dad and cousins.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Crane Street for a report of a shooting at about 1:27 a.m.

Rakeese Green, McLaurin’s cousin who was there, told 8News on Tuesday that the group was about to leave when gunfire popped off in a crowded Crane Street parking lot that’s located across the street from the Exxon gas station on East Broad Street.

According to Gray, her son was shot in the back of the head, and McLaurin’s father was shot in the ribs.

When officers arrived, they said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. While police said he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Gray told 8News people had to drag McLaurin by his arms and his legs through the street to the ambulance because people wouldn’t move out of the way.

“So that’s why I feel like he’s still not here because they weren’t there on time to help him,” she said.