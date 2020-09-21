Vigil held at local courthouse in wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mourners gathered around the Federal Court House on East Broad Street to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday night. Ginsburg passed away on Friday at her home in Washington. The Supreme Court says she died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“For 27 years, RBG held the line. Her life’s work was to protect the most vulnerable Americans among us,” said Lindsay Church with the Minority Veterans of America. “Now it is up to us to hold the line in her honor.”

The crowd comprised of local leaders and residents joined together to pay respects and light candles in honor of the supreme court justice. Leaders spoke to encourage those in the crowd to carry on Ginsburg’s fight.

Church thanked Ginsburg, saying “Thank you RBG, May your memory be a blessing and may your legacy be a revolution. We got it from here”

Claire Gastanaga with the ACLU spoke at the event. “For those who are tempted to see Justice Ginsburg death as the extinguishing of a light, I ask you to see it as a passing of a beacon.”

About 100 people attended the vigil.

One vigil attendant James Millner says the weeks ahead will be hard. “There’s no getting around that,” Millner said. “But Justice Ginsburg whether she was in the majority or writing one of her stinging dissents, never gave up.” Millner says that he won’t give up either.

