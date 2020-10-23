Vigil held for Richmond girl killed walking along Jahnke Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of Aajah Rosemond. The Richmond teenager was fatally struck by a car while walking along Janke Road on Sunday.

The 16-year-old’s family urged other drivers to slow down on the road ask that they pay attention to their surroundings.





“I still have five other children to raise, so I have to do the best I can, but you got to know it hurts. She definitely was my morning Folgers in my cup,” said Rosemond’s mother.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jahnke Road and German School Road around 5:20 p.m.

At the vigil for Aajah Rosemond tonight after she lost her life in an accident on the corner of German School Rd and Jahnke Rd in the Southside



— Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) October 23, 2020

According to police, a GMC Yukon traveling west on Jahnke Road tried to make a left turn, when it collided with a Nissan Titan traveling east on Jahnke Road.

The collision caused the Nissan Titan to spin through the intersection, striking Rosemond, who was walking to a nearby store.

A celebration of life will be held at United Nation Church Friday at 2 p.m.

