Vigil held for Richmond girl killed walking along Jahnke Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of Aajah Rosemond. The Richmond teenager was fatally struck by a car while walking along Janke Road on Sunday.
The 16-year-old’s family urged other drivers to slow down on the road ask that they pay attention to their surroundings.
“I still have five other children to raise, so I have to do the best I can, but you got to know it hurts. She definitely was my morning Folgers in my cup,” said Rosemond’s mother.
On Sunday, Oct. 18, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jahnke Road and German School Road around 5:20 p.m.
According to police, a GMC Yukon traveling west on Jahnke Road tried to make a left turn, when it collided with a Nissan Titan traveling east on Jahnke Road.
The collision caused the Nissan Titan to spin through the intersection, striking Rosemond, who was walking to a nearby store.
A celebration of life will be held at United Nation Church Friday at 2 p.m.
