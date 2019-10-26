Vigil held for Richmond teen accidentally shot, killed by older brother

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil was held Friday night to remember a young teen who was accidentally shot and killed by his oldest brother, according to family members.

Family and friends of 15-year-old Tyrone Williams paid their respects on the basketball court where the teen used to play ball.

“I lost two kids in a night, but I’m going to get through this,” said Tyrone’s mother.

She says her oldest son, 23-year-old Corey R. Lewis, Jr. was Williams’s older brother. Investigators say Lewis accidentally shot Williams, who later died at the hospital Sunday.

Lewis has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Days later, the family is still grieving.

“Ty is my son and it ain’t no was in it,” said Tyrone’s father at the vigil. “He’s going to always be my son and he was the best son a father could ever ask for.”

Tyrone Williams

Williams’s sister said “it’s been hard,” losing her brother. “Usually every day we argue,” she said, “now I don’t have anyone to argue with.”

“Lord knows it hurt, cut like a knife, deep,” said William’s grandfather. “I mean I’m just ripped apart.”

During the vigil, candles were lit and balloons were released into the air in Williams’s honor. The 15-year-old, who was a sophomore at Armstrong High School, was honored during the school’s homecoming football game at halftime.

Williams’s funeral will be held at noon at First Baptist Church Southside Monday.

RELATED: Family member charged with accidentally shooting, killing Richmond teen