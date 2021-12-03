Vigil held in Richmond’s Northside for father shot while working security at bar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones remember Shevan Rochester as a gentle giant. The 32-year-old was shot and killed while working security at Thirst Bistro & Bar in Richmond’s Northside on Nov. 28.

On Friday evening, Rochester’s family and friends gathered outside of the bar to hold a vigil in his honor. His mother let everyone in attendance know that she believes whoever is responsible for her son’s death is a coward.

“For the person, or the persons, who were a coward…who were a COWARD, to drive by this building, I hope you’re man enough to say ‘I did it,'” she said. “But, I forgive you. And I pray that God saves your soul. I pray that God will save you and you will repent and give your life to Christ.”

Rochester has a 5-year-old daughter who is now without her father.

The Friday night vigil was emotional with many candles being lit for Rochester and the unveiling of a powerful painting of him.

Police have not released any information about who could have killed Rochester and injured another that night. The shots were fired early that morning with police being called to the scene on Northumberland Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.