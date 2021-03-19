Vigil planned for Atlanta shooting victims at church in Richmond

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Asian American Society of Central Virginia shared on Friday that they are holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday night for the eight people killed in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

The vigil will be held at the Richmond Korean Presbyterian Church at 2990 Broad Rock Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A flyer shared on Facebook says that candles will be provided as they gather to honor the dead, stop the hate and pray for peace.

Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.