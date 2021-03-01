Vigil planned for VCU Freshman Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just days after VCU Freshman Adam Oakes died at a Delta Chi fraternity event, his fellows rams are coming together to honor his memory.

VCU students are holding a vigil for Oakes on Wednesday. Students and community members will gather in Oakes’ memory virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oakes’ loved ones will be sharing stories about him during the zoom call. The zoom can be joined using this link: https://vcu.zoom.us/j/95414373814

Prior to the vigil starting a memorial will be created at the Monroe Park fountain. Candles will be handed out in the park for people to leave at the memorial or bring home with them for the zoom call.