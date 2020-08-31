Vigil underway for Whitcomb Court homicide victim Timothy McMorris

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight vigil is being held for a 53-year-old Richmond homicide victim killed in Whitcomb Court last Monday.

The life of Timothy McMorris will be celebrated in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court. The vigil was expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to bring candles, along with white and blue balloons.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith are expected to attend and address the neighborhood amid an increase in violence.

Happening now—Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith attend a prayer vigil for Tim McMorris, 53, was killed after a shooting last week in Whitcomb Court. Stoney calls the shooting “senseless,” and asks how many more families have to feel pain after gun violence pic.twitter.com/HAVJ8BqfFK — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) August 31, 2020

McMorris was one of five people shot in Whitcomb Court the night of Aug. 24. Arriving officers found three men wounded. Another man was taken by ambulance to the hospital with critical injuries.

McMorris was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a neighbor told 8News: “Everyone is affected, you know what I’m saying? A stray bullet could have hit anybody.”

