Violent weekend in Richmond: 5 shootings reported, 1 person killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a series of shootings from over the weekend.

Late Saturday night, a man was pronounced dead on Midlothian Turnpike following a shooting.

The victim was discovered by officials in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 11:05 p.m.

Sunday afternoon four shootings happened in less than six hours. Four people were injured including a teenager.

The first Sunday shooting happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on Hull Street in Richmond’s southside at 2:01 p.m.

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest, police said.

An hour later, police told 8News a man was shot in the head on Westover Hills Boulevard.

The shooting happened at the Somerset Glen Apartments.

“I was asleep, hearing gunshots! I don’t know what’s going on,” resident Miguel Holliday said.

Holliday said he heard four or five loud bangs before he heard someone screaming.

The other two shootings happened in Mosby Court, just a block away from each other.

At 5:45 officers responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a shooting. At the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Within two hours and on the same street, a male teen was shot. He was critically injured.

At this time, Richmond Police said it was too early to say if any of the shootings are connected.






