VIRAL VIDEO: 3 VCU grads challenge Richmonders to water gun fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are plenty of ways to stay cool but starting random water gun fights with strangers throughout Richmond is probably not the first thing people think of.

Three Virginia Commonwealth University graduates shot a video that’s going viral of them trying to beat the heat with water guns.

8News caught up with the group, ‘Get up and Get it’ who said they just wanted to spread joy.

“We said you know what, we need to hydrate the people of Richmond too,” Josh Roth said.

It was mad hot. So we bought 2 water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one…. just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight….. let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kcnu1gmFGK — Josh Roth 🎬 (@_jRoth) July 27, 2019

Josh Roth, Cane Robinson, and Hallelujah said they didn’t know how people would react to them starting random water gun fights.

Hallelujah had the idea a couple weeks ago and they shot the video on July 18.

But young men said Richmonders loved it and social media loved it even more.

The group said they make videos for fun but none of them have ever gone viral.

Their water gun fight video has been watched almost three million times and retweeted more than 60,000 times.

“Spread gods love, that was the goal. you know, spread love, joy, and happiness, And that’s what happened. Cause you know, happiness is a choice everyday,” the group said.

The VCU grads are encouraging people in other cities to try what they did. They will be traveling to Washington, D.C. this weekend to see how people will react to their viral water gun fight in a part two video.