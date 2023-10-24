RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drug take-back event will be taking place in Richmond Wednesday at the Capitol Complex.

According to the Virginia Department of General Services, the event is taking place in the Capitol Complex at the intersection of East Grace Street and Governor Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Capitol Police, as well as Virginia State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be at the event helping people properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medicine.

The event is a precursor to National Drug Take-Back Day — taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28 — in which government organizations and local police departments across the U.S. host similar events.