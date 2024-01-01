RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After being closed for renovations and nearby construction throughout much of 2023, the Virginia Capitol Visitor Center and tunnel in Richmond will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

The center was closed for around eight months for improvements and to allow for the opening of the new General Assembly Building, which opened to the public in October 2023.

A spokesperson for the Department of General Services said the new tunnel connects the General Assembly Building and the Virginia Capitol, which will also open on Jan. 2, 2024.

The Department said renovations included moving the gift shop, the Capitol Tour Guides office, and other offices, as well as upgrading the lighting throughout the subterranean Visitor Center.

A new grab-and-go food counter was installed where the previous food services were located. In addition, a new, expansive cafeteria and coffee bar is available in the General Assembly Building and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Virginia State Capitol’s website.