Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke on Thursday, July 7, regarding a recent initiative to tackle crime throughout Virginia.

The program, Virginia Ceasefire, was introduced to prevent and punish violent crime in 12 high-crime cities. Virginia Ceasefire’s main activities included prosecuting felony cases and hiring violence coordinators from the community to work with law enforcement, according to Miyares.

In a recent update, Miyares said the project has opened a total of 98 criminal cases — 15 of those cases from Petersburg and 14 from Richmond.

Many of these cases target at-risk youth, gang members and drug traffickers.

“If you can decide to cross that line and commit violence against your neighbor, you’re going to be held accountable,” Miyares said.

Virginia Ceasefire is currently at work in the following cities:

Norfolk

Hampton

Petersburg

Roanoke

Newport News

Portsmouth

Richmond

Chesapeake

Emporia

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Danville

“We’re talking about using every tool we can to leverage as much as possible,” Miyares said. “Whether it’s technology, investment in young people — and also going after repeat offenders to have a holistic approach to try and lower violence.”

There have been a total of 146 violent crime cases and 37 homicides in the city of Richmond this year so far, according to Richmond Police.

8News reached out to Petersburg Police for an update on their crime statistics and they did not respond when requested.

In the future, Miyares said he plans on including more cities throughout Virginia in the program.