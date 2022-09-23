RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is celebrating the fall season with a statewide digital cider trail, featuring a number of local cideries.

The Virginia Cider Trail is connecting 20 cideries that are hosting events from now until Nov. 25.

Richmond has three cideries participating in the event:

The first 100 people to check in to 10 locations will win a “Virginia is for Cider Lovers” medal and the person with the most check-ins will win a hooded sweatshirt.

Each check-in will enter the participant in for a chance to win the grand prize — two nights at a Chesapeake Bay Airbnb with a private beach and a view of the Ditchley Cider Works orchard.