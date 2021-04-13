Virginia Commonwealth University plans to fully reopen for Fall semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is planning to reopen Monroe Park and MCV campuses this fall. However, it is likely that most buildings will maintain a limited capacity and masks and daily health screenings will still be required.

Common spaces, such as the VCU Libraries, University Student Commons, Hunton Student Center, Larrick Center and all dining facilities will open with more capacity, VCU said in an online post.

VCU said that the fall semester will have a higher percentage of in-person classes as well as hybrid and online-only classes. The Fall 2021 schedule of classes is online already and registration opens on April 26.

The university is working on creating guidelines for campus events. VCU is planning to hold virtual town halls this summer for the community to weigh in. The first one will be held in May.

For more information about VCU’s fall semester plan, click here.