RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, two Central Virginia universities will hold December commencement ceremonies, where over 2,000 students will receive their undergraduate and graduate degrees.

At Virginia Commonwealth University, more than 2,400 students will be receiving their degrees on Saturday, Dec.10.

The graduation speaker is former Ram Rabia Kamara, the owner of Ruby Scoops in North Richmond.

The commencement begins at 10 a.m. at the Siegel Center, located at 1200 W. Broad Street. The ceremony will also be streamed online.

Rams are not the only Virginia students graduating on Saturday. In Petersburg, Virginia State University will also be holding its fall semester commencement. Nearly 300 undergraduate and graduate Trojans will receive their degrees in the ceremony.

The regional president of Truist Financial, Thomas Ransom, will be the keynote speaker.

Graduation begins at 10 a.m. inside the VSU Multipurpose Center, located at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg.