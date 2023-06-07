Virginia's top House Democrat accused Earle-Sears of using “MAGA-coded language” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that left two people dead.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Huguenot High School graduate and his stepfather were killed Tuesday in a mass shooting outside Richmond’s Altria Theater that left several others hurt and sent new graduates and their families running from the scene.

In the first briefing after the shooting in Monroe Park, Richmond’s acting police chief shared early details about the shooting and victims around the crime scene.

The city’s mayor and school district’s superintendent gave their thoughts, reflecting on how an event meant to be celebratory turned deadly and pleading for an end to gun violence.

“This should not be happening anywhere,” Mayor Levar Stoney (D) told reporters less than two hours after the first shots were heard. “A child should be able to go to their graduation and walk out their graduation and enjoy the accomplishment with their friends and their families.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, still dressed in a black gown for the graduation, used the moment to call for an end to gun violence in the city. “I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot and I beg of the entire community to stop. To just stop.”

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) addressed the crowd of reporters after the briefing ended, calling out city leaders and pointing to “gangs” in remarks that Democrats said inserted politics into a tragedy before any details on the investigation were released.

“I was told to stay away but the people that I represent are not safe. They’re not safe in this city and we have to figure out why that is. This is not about law-abiding gun owners. This is about gangs,” Earle-Sears said. “This is about even if you took all the guns off the street from the law-abiding citizens, the others who mean harm, who mean to kill and mayhem, they’re going to have the guns.”

Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Wednesday morning that it was a “targeted” shooting against one of the victims, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, who had an ongoing dispute with the alleged gunman for over a year. In total, Richmond police said seven people were shot.

Edwards added that “there is no information that we have that they are gang members” and that the suspect, who is facing two second-degree murder charges in the killing of Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, could not have bought the gun legally due to his age but that details on how he got a handgun is unknown at this time.

“When do we say enough is enough? When do we say that? How many more people have to die before we say ‘You’re going to jail. We’re gonna lock you up and there’s not gonna be any bail’ so we can have safety in our communities,” Earle-Sears continued. “When does that happen? Who is in charge? Is that the mayor? Is that the chief? Who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names.”

Several Virginia Democrats went to Twitter to rebuke Earle-Sears’ remarks on Tuesday evening, pointing out that her campaign posters in 2021 showed her holding an assault-style rifle.

One of those Democrats, House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth), told 8News that Earle-Sears chose “MAGA-coded language” used when addressing gun violence in communities of color.

“When there are mass shootings in other communities, there’s thoughts and prayers and talks about mental health,” Scott said in a Wednesday phone interview. “But when it’s an urban community, the first thing she does is start talking about gangs and criminals.”

Del. Scott pointed out that the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting doesn’t appear to have a criminal record, calling Earle-Sears out of touch for not believing that guns “are a problem in all of our communities.” According to online court records, the 19-year-old suspect does not have any prior misdemeanor or felony charges.

“She’s talking about other leaders. Does she not know that she is an elected leader, she is a heartbeat away from the governor’s seat,” Scott added, noting that Virginia’s lieutenant governor is first in the line of succession for the governor.

Scott called on Earle-Sears to rally Virginia House Republicans to pass “common-sense gun laws” if she’s concerned over safety, telling 8News that party leaders have no intention of passing additional restrictions after deciding not to pass recent Democratic-backed measures.

Scott noted that a bill requiring gun owners to safely store their firearms if a minor is living in the same household was tabled by Republicans and his efforts to ensure money for the state’s witness protection program also failed in the legislature.

The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday, but Earle-Sears released a statement in which she said her “heart breaks for the senseless and cowardly act of violence last night that took the lives of a graduate and his father just moments after walking across the stage to accept his high school diploma.”

In her statement, Earle-Sears added that there have 33 homicides in Richmond in 2023 and that “Gang activity and other crimes have run virtually unchecked by a system that too often puts the desires of criminals over the rights of law-abiding families.”

“Last night I got angry that we continually allow these tragedies to occur in our communities without holding people accountable. Make no mistake – the one that pulled the trigger is ultimately responsible for his heinous actions,” she said in her statement. “But our system has broken down when our leaders fail to maintain law and order in the places where we live, the places where we celebrate, and the places where we work.”