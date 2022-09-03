RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After closing two years ago, the Executive Mansion in downtown Richmond is now back open to the public for weekly tours.

Former Governor Ralph Northam closed the mansion, located in Capitol Square in Richmond, to the public two years ago due to COVID-19, but the mansion reopened on Friday, Sept. 2.

It will now be open for tours every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the mansion are free and no appointment is required. Just go to the mansion gate and let a Capitol Police Officer know you’re interested in a tour.

Tours last approximately 30 minutes.

Groups larger than 10 should email ahead at executivemansion@governor.virginia.gov for proper accommodations.